Frontier Kicks off Tampa Bay Expansion With Promotion
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 08, 2022
Frontier Airlines is expanding its service in the Tampa Bay area and using a tried and true promotional tactic to make people aware.
Freebies.
For one day only on Thursday, November 10, Frontier will give away 500 flights from Tampa-St. Petersburg on its new service to the Caribbean by giving away 500 free lights. The event will take place in the heart of historic Ybor City, Tampa’s heavily influenced Cuban neighborhood, at the Zydeco Brew Werks between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
According to That’s So Tampa, the restaurant will qualify winners at the venue by playing Frontier Airlines-related trivia and other games. The first 100 guests will also receive a free drink.
The ultimate prizes will be to nab the free flights to the Caribbean from Tampa. Frontier has been ramping up its flight destinations since early summer after the airline was spurned by Spirit Airlines in a potential merger bid between the two budget carriers. Instead, Spirit went with a more lucrative deal with JetBlue Airways, although there is some question as to whether the combined new airline will survive government regulatory approval.
Frontier will debut flights to the Caribbean from Tampa to San Juan, Puerto Rico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and Cancun.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Experiencing the World's Most Innovative All-Inclusive Resort at Sandals Grenada
For more information on Tampa
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS