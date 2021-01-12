Frontier Latest Airline to Ban Emotional Support Animals
Donald Wood January 12, 2021
Frontier Airlines announced it would no longer accept reservations for emotional support animals on any flight, effective January 11.
The latest decision aligns Frontier with regulations recently issued by the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) and adopted by other major carriers, including American, Delta and United.
Starting on February 1, Frontier will only transport service dogs specifically trained to support a qualified individual with a disability. The decision follows numerous concerns raised by the airline industry and disabilities rights groups regarding behavioral, safety and health-related issues.
For travelers with a legitimate service dog, they will be required to complete and submit the DOT’s Service Animal Air Transportation Form, attesting to the dog’s health, behavior and training no later than 48 hours before their flight.
For reservations booked less than 48 hours prior to travel, customers must submit the completed form in person to a customer service agent upon arrival at the airport. The carrier said it would honor tickets with emotional support animals through January 31.
In addition, the new policy states the maximum number of service animals traveling with a single passenger with a disability is two.
