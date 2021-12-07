Last updated: 03:07 PM ET, Tue December 07 2021

Frontier Launches Antigua and Barbuda Flights From Orlando

Airlines & Airports Brian Major December 07, 2021

Galley Bay Resort Antigua
Travelers can now fly weekly aboard Frontier Airlines to Antigua and Barbuda. (Photo by Brian Major)

Frontier Airlines has launched weekly nonstop flights between Orlando International Airport and Antigua and Barbuda’s V.C. Bird International Airport. The low-fare carrier now offers the only nonstop flight option between Orland and the dual-island Caribbean nation.

The new service was called “welcomed news” for the country as it heads into the peak winter travel season said Charles Fernandez, Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism minister. Antigua and Barbuda posted record visitor arrivals this past summer.

The country’s July visitor surge was led by a 33.4 percent leap in U.S. travelers, with 15,350 reported for the month. Antigua and Barbuda also hosted 6,521 U.K. travelers in July, a 17.5 percent increase over July 2019, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Frontier provides travelers with “competitive fares on offer and greater connections to other U.S. cities out of Orlando,” Fernandez said. “We expect to see a significant increase in stay-over visitors to Antigua and Barbuda from the U.S. market” due to the new flights, he added.

The frequency and departure times of Frontier’s weekly Antigua and Barbuda flights are subject to change; travelers are advised to check FlyFrontier.com for the updated schedules.

Antigua and Barbuda officials recently announced eased COVID-19 protocols under which fully vaccinated travelers may present a negative RT PCR test result taken within four days of arrival or a negative result from an approved rapid antigen test result taken within three days of arrival for entry.

For the latest insight on travel to the Caribbean, check out this interactive guide:

