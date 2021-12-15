Frontier Launches Holiday Buy One, Get One Free Offer
Frontier is offering a buy one Discount Den fare, get one free offer, called the Santas Fly Free sale, to help families get to where they need to be this holiday season.
From now through December 17, 2021, travelers who purchase one Discount Den round-trip fare using the code FLYFREE can receive another one for free. The Santas Fly Free offer is available for travel within the continental U.S. from Monday through Thursday and Saturdays between January 6, 2022 and February 16, 2022. Blackout dates apply on January 13-17, 2022.
Travelers must use the free fare on the same flight. Travelers must be members of the Discount Den loyalty program to receive the extra free fare. Cancellations or changes made to the booking after 24 hours may be subject to change fees. All reservations are non-refundable, unless they are booked over 7 days prior to travel time and a refund is requested within 24 hours of the initial booking.
“The holiday season is a wonderful time of year, but there is also a lot of work that goes into making it magical. We want to reward all the shopping, wrapping and midnight bike assembling that goes into helping the guy from the North Pole deliver the perfect day,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines.
“What better way to celebrate this tradition, and reward all his helpers, than to provide the opportunity to fly free to more than 100 destinations. Whether a trip to the entertainment capitals of Vegas and Orlando, or an adventure to the mountains or relaxation on a beach, we want to celebrate the season with something for the people who make it all happen.”
