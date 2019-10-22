Last updated: 10:45 AM ET, Tue October 22 2019

Gate Agent Facing Jail Time for Flight Upgrade Scam

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 22, 2019

JetBlue Airlplane (Photo via JetBlue)
PHOTO: JetBlue aircraft. (Photo via JetBlue)

A former JetBlue gate agent pled guilty last week to scamming the airline for almost $1 million in flight upgrades.

According to the United States Justice Department, 31-year-old Tiffany Jenkins used her position as a JetBlue employee to upgraded the low-cost tickets of friends, family and acquaintances to more expensive flights and destinations.

MORE Airlines & Airports
Norwegian Air flight

Norwegian Air Uses New Tool to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Jet engine rear

Which Countries Generate the Most Air-Travel Emissions?

A group of Southwest airliners

Southwest's Winter Flight Sale Returns With One-Way...

Jenkins was arrested in 2018 and charged with three counts of wire fraud. She is due to be sentenced in January, with the crimes carrying a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Court documents showed Jenkins used a special code approximately 505 times to change flights for over 100 customers at no additional cost, totaling nearly $1 million in upgrades.

The code was designed to be used for passengers who miss their flights or experience a death in the family. Instead, Jenkins exchanged low-price domestic flight tickets for more expensive international trips.

JetBlue isn’t the only carrier dealing with misbehaving employees, as Republic Airways announced it fired two employees earlier this month after startling footage was leaked showing a male and female physically attacking each other at a Denver airport.

The video showed a 29-year-old female employee named Marisha Sporer slapping 36-year-old male coworker William Thomas in the face before he charged toward her and punched her multiple times on the jetway at Denver International Airport.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Norwegian Air flight

Norwegian Air Uses New Tool to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Which Countries Generate the Most Air-Travel Emissions?

Southwest's Winter Flight Sale Returns With One-Way Fares From $39

Crew Members, Passenger Hospitalized After Fumes Force Emergency Landing

American Airlines Announces Partnership with Miami HEAT

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS