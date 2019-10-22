Gate Agent Facing Jail Time for Flight Upgrade Scam
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 22, 2019
A former JetBlue gate agent pled guilty last week to scamming the airline for almost $1 million in flight upgrades.
According to the United States Justice Department, 31-year-old Tiffany Jenkins used her position as a JetBlue employee to upgraded the low-cost tickets of friends, family and acquaintances to more expensive flights and destinations.
Jenkins was arrested in 2018 and charged with three counts of wire fraud. She is due to be sentenced in January, with the crimes carrying a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
Court documents showed Jenkins used a special code approximately 505 times to change flights for over 100 customers at no additional cost, totaling nearly $1 million in upgrades.
The code was designed to be used for passengers who miss their flights or experience a death in the family. Instead, Jenkins exchanged low-price domestic flight tickets for more expensive international trips.
JetBlue isn’t the only carrier dealing with misbehaving employees, as Republic Airways announced it fired two employees earlier this month after startling footage was leaked showing a male and female physically attacking each other at a Denver airport.
The video showed a 29-year-old female employee named Marisha Sporer slapping 36-year-old male coworker William Thomas in the face before he charged toward her and punched her multiple times on the jetway at Denver International Airport.
