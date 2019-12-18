Last updated: 10:22 AM ET, Wed December 18 2019

GPS Transponders Will Be Added to All Commercial Aircraft by 2020

Airlines & Airports Federal Aviation Administration Rich Thomaselli December 18, 2019

Pilots Sitting in the Cockpit, Adjusting the Controls
Pilots Sitting in the Cockpit, Adjusting the Controls. (Photo via digital vision / Royalty-free)

U.S. airlines will all meet a January 1 deadline to have Global Positioning Systems transponders on every plane, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

GPS gives air traffic controllers a far greater ability to track airplanes during flights than traditional radar.

Through the addition of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast, or ADS-B, it will be far easier to monitor flights – a problem in the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which literally fell off the radar in March of 2014 and still hasn’t been found, though what appears to be bits and pieces of the Boeing aircraft have been found over the years washed up on the shores of the Indian Ocean.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
View of Acapulco in evening, Mexico

State Department Updates Mexico Travel Advisory

Impacting Travel
Woman working from home

Gender Equity Remains a Challenge for Travel Industry

Features & Advice
Southwest 737 MAX 8

Southwest Removes 737 MAX From Flight Schedule Through April 2020

Airlines & Airports
Salt Lake City

JetBlue Founder Announces Future Airline’s Headquarters...

Airlines & Airports

No bodies have been recovered.

But the Flight 370 tragedy was not the impetus for the change. The FAA’s move from radar to the ADS-B system is part of the $22 billion NextGen modernization the FAA has been undertaking since 2007.

“Having the equipment universally in place is absolutely essential for us to provide additional safety and efficiency benefits to people who fly every day,” David Gray, the FAA’s acting deputy director for surveillance services, told TravelWeekly.

John Maffei, the FAA’s deputy director of NextGen Portfolio Management & Technology Directorate, told TravelWeekly that as of Dec. 1, 97% of mainline U.S. aircraft had been equipped with the soon-to-be-required ADS-B transponders. In addition, 95% of regional aircraft had been fitted with the devices.

Aircraft equipped with ADS-B outbound transponders can be tracked by controllers on a second-by-second basis, Gray said. In contrast, the FAA’s current radar stations can only track a plane’s location somewhere between every four to 12 seconds.

“That makes a real big difference for controllers when they are working busy airspace in particular,” Gray said.

For more information on Federal Aviation Administration, United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
An airplane bathroom

DOT Finally Rules on Disabled Bathroom Access on Single-Aisle...

JetBlue Boots Passenger, Pet Opossum From Flight

Drunk Passenger Taped to Seat After Attempting to Storm the Cockpit

Dad Goes Viral for Routinely Embarrassing Daughter at the Airport

Delta Air Lines Expands Service From Atlanta, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS