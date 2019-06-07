Grandmother Suing TSA Over 'Humiliating' Strip Search
Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Patrick Clarke June 07, 2019
A Las Vegas woman has filed a lawsuit against the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) seeking unspecified damages, alleging she was subjected to a "traumatizing" and "humiliating" strip search last month.
According to the suit, 51-year-old Rhonda Mengert was on her way home from Tulsa International Airport on Mother's Day (May 12) when the incident occurred.
Mengert, who travels frequently for work and holds TSA PreCheck clearance, said she informed a male TSA officer of the metal implant in her hip and requested a body scan in lieu of passing through a metal detector. Afterward, Mengert underwent a pat-down by a female screener who found a pad. At that time, she was informed she would have to go with two female agents to a private room to be "cleared."
"The screeners informed Mengert that she was to take down her pants and underwear down to her knees and remove the feminine hygiene product for their visual inspection," the suit states. "Mengert objected to the proposition that she be subject to such a strip search. The screeners informed Mengert that her compliance was required. Mengert complied with the screeners' demand, exposing her genitals and underwear the screeners."
According to the suit, Mengert experienced "racing heart, shortness of breath, uncontrollable shaking, nausea and panic" during the incident and continues to suffer from "severe emotional distress" as a result.
"I just spent the weekend with my kids and grandkids, they’re hugging me goodbye at the airport, and a half-hour later I was violated," she told The New York Post. "These people are responsible for violating my sense of self-worth. I wouldn’t wish the emotional distraught this has caused me on my worst enemy."
As the suit mentions, strip searches are not part of TSA screening procedures. However, the agency refused to comment on the allegations "due to pending litigation."
"Due to pending litigation, we cannot comment on the specifics of this case. TSA does not conduct strip searches and is committed to ensuring the security of travelers while treating passengers of all ages with dignity and respect," a TSA spokesperson told Fox News.
Last year, a man with metal prosthetics in his neck sued TSA, alleging that a screener at Palm Beach International Airport inappropriately touched his genitals.
