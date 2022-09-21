Hackers Breach American Airlines Data Base
Rich Thomaselli September 21, 2022
The personal information of some American Airlines customers has been compromised after hackers were able to breach the carrier’s computer system, according to multiple reports.
Personal information for American Airlines employees was also hacked, but the Dallas-based carrier said only a “small number” of both customers and workers were affected and that, so far, there has been nothing to indicate that the hackers have used the personal information.
“American Airlines is aware of a phishing campaign that led to the unauthorized access to a limited number of team member mailboxes,” American spokesman Curtis Blessing told CNBC. “A very small number of customers and employees’ personal information was contained in those email accounts.”
American said it notified customers earlier this month that the breach took place in July; the airline had already hired its own cybersecurity firm to investigate the incident.
In an email to customers, the company said personal information at risk could have included their birthdate, driver’s license info, passport number, and medical information.
Scammers and hackers attack large companies such as airlines on a regular basis, sometimes costing consumers thousands of dollars if their personal information is stolen. The American Airlines spokesperson said the airline has taken steps and “additional technical safeguards to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.”
