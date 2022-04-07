Hawaiian Airlines Announces Carbon Offset Program, Return to New Zealand
Hawaiian Airlines made several marquee announcements this week, including the addition of a carbon emissions offset program for passengers and the carrier’s long-awaited return to New Zealand.
The airline announced a new partnership with Conservation International that will allow travelers on any Hawaiian flight the option to measure and offset the carbon emissions of their journey by supporting projects that help keep forests standing.
Conservation International will match all guest offsets during April to celebrate Earth Day and is committed to offsetting all future employee business travel on Hawaiian’s flights. The airline will allow passengers to use a carbon calculator to determine the emissions of their itinerary and accept donations to forest carbon projects that reduce deforestation.
The resulting donations will directly fund projects led by Conservation International that generate high-quality, independently verified carbon credits that protect forests and support local communities.
“Following our pledge last year to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, we wanted to also give our guests – both visitors to Hawai'i as well as our island residents – the opportunity to reduce the impact of their individual emissions when traveling with us,” Hawaiian Airlines managing director Alanna James said.
“Conservation International offers a simple and meaningful way for our guests to support climate action, and we are delighted to welcome them onboard as partners in minimizing our environmental impact,” James continued.
Hawaiian also confirmed its long-awaited return to New Zealand on July 2 with the resumption of three-times-weekly nonstop flights between Honolulu and Auckland, ending a more than two-year-long suspension due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.
New Zealand travelers also regain access to the carrier’s U.S. domestic network of 16 gateways, including new destinations in Austin, Orlando, and California, with the option to enjoy a stopover on the Hawaiian Islands in either direction.
“Our July return comes at just the right time as Kiwis looking to get away this winter can now take a much-needed tropical escape to the Hawaiian Islands or visit the continental United States,” Hawaiian Airlines regional director Andrew Stanbury said. “We look forward to welcoming them back with our authentic Hawaiian hospitality and unparalleled onboard service.”
