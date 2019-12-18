Hawaiian Airlines Flight Attendants Try Different Picketing Tact
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 18, 2019
Getting your message across about a potential work stoppage action is never easy, especially in the travel industry.
You’re trying to fight management, it’s possible you’re disrupting the plans of travelers, and you’re trying to win the hearts and minds of total strangers.
It’s usually accompanied by a demonstration with signs, which can add to the stress on both sides.
Well, a group of Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants have seemingly found a way around that. The crew members staged an informational picket on Wednesday at Honolulu International Airport in which they just wanted to talk to passengers and help them at curbside, according to Hawaii News Now.
“But I don’t think that they truly understand the disconnect, the aloha spirit we bring to work every day," flight attendant Jaci-Ann Chung told Hawaii News Now. “So even though we’ve been languishing over contract negotiations for three years, we still show up to work and do our job as professionals.”
Talks with management are ongoing. The two sides are in mediation after the flight attendants overwhelmingly voted last month to authorize a strike, though there’s no jeopardy of a strike with both sides still in mediation.
At issue is the pay. The airline has offered an increase but flight attendants say pay raises would be offset by increases in medical and retirement costs.
