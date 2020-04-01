Hawaiian Airlines Gives Free Flights to Medical Personnel Fighting Coronavirus
April 01, 2020
Hawaiian Airlines announced it would provide free flights between islands to medical professionals battling the coronavirus outbreak.
As part of the airline’s partnership with leading healthcare providers in the state, Hawaiian will be sending personnel and equipment to impacted communities as the tourism industry grinds to a halt. Partner organizations include the Hawaii Emergency Physicians Associated (HEPA), The Queen’s Health Systems and more.
The carrier also announced a new flight schedule designed to provide vital connectivity in April between the Hawaiian Islands as the state continues its 14-day self-quarantine requirement.
“This virus has presented an unprecedented test for all of us who call Hawai‘i home, and we are glad to be able to support the exceptional and important work our medical providers are carrying out across our islands each day to meet our state’s healthcare needs and help us overcome this challenge,” Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram said in a statement.
Starting April 4, Hawaiian will be providing a total of 16 daily roundtrip flights between Honolulu on O‘ahu and Hilo and Kona on the Island of Hawaii, Kahului on Maui and Lihu‘e on Kaua‘i.
The airline will also keep serving both Moloka‘i and Lana‘i from Honolulu, but suspended service between Honolulu and Pago Pago for at least 30 days at the request of the American Samoan government.
Other airlines have been forced to make drastic changes, as officials from easyJet announced the decision to ground its entire fleet until further notice due to heavy travel restrictions and self-quarantines caused by the viral outbreak.
