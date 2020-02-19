Hawaiian Airlines Remains Most Punctual US Airline
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke February 19, 2020
Hawaiian Airlines was the most punctual airline in the nation for the 16th consecutive year in 2019.
According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the carrier's flights averaged an on-time rate of 87.7 percent last year, more than 6 percent better than the U.S. industry average.
"Our more than 7,400 employees know how important it is for our guests to be on time, whether they are starting a family vacation in Hawaii or traveling between our islands for business or to visit their 'ohana, and I couldn't be prouder of their accomplishment," said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, in a statement. "We recently observed our 90th anniversary and this 'Sweet 16' is definitely another achievement worth celebrating."
Delta Air Lines ranked second nationwide with an average on-time rate of 83.5 percent, followed by Alaska Airlines (81.3 percent), Southwest Airlines (80.2 percent) and Spirit Airlines (79.5 percent).
On the other end of the spectrum, Frontier Airlines fared the worst, arriving on schedule just 73.1 percent of the time.
Hawaiian Airlines celebrated its 90th anniversary this past November and announced this week that it and its HawaiianMiles members donated 35 million miles to over a dozen local nonprofit organizations in 2019.
The airline currently boasts a network of more than 240 daily international, transpacific and neighbor island flights. In March, the carrier will introduce its third daily nonstop flight between Tokyo's Haneda Airport and the Hawaiian Islands in anticipation of the 2020 Summer Olympics.
