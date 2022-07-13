Hawaiian Airlines to End Route From Honolulu to Orlando
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 13, 2022
Come early September, there will not be a route on Hawaiian Airlines between two of the greatest vacation and tourist destinations in the world.
Hawaiian has decided not to continue its current route between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Orlando International Airport, according to the aviation blog The Points Guy.
The route is barely a year old. It began in March of 2021 and will make its final departure from Hawaii on September 7 of this year. It currently flies three times a week.
“We made the decision to suspend our Orlando service after more than a year of serving the Central Florida market,” a Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson told The Points Guy. “This is a result of re-aligning our network to better meet strong demand in North America and resurgence of international travel. We are grateful for the support from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and the residents of Central Florida who warmly welcomed us.”
TPG noted that the route had its ups and down. It flew at 90 percent capacity last Jul, dropped to 45 percent in September, and rose to 73 percent in December. The trip is the fourth-longest among Hawaiian Airlines’ routes at 4,757 miles.
Passengers who are booked on that route after September 7 will receive a full refund.
“Unfortunately, there are no options to reschedule flights on Hawaiian Airlines,” the spokesperson said.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Experience Intimate Adventures in the Caribbean and South America With Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more information on Orlando
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS