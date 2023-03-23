Hawaiian Airlines to Increase Summer Frequency
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz March 23, 2023
Hawaiian Airlines is expecting a strong summer season and will increase weekly flights between Honolulu and Austin (AUS), Boston (BOS), Las Vegas (LAS) and Pago Pago (PPG), as well as Los Angeles (LAX).
Beginning May 26 through August 18, Hawaiian Airlines will operate four weekly flights between Honolulu and Austin, with a new flight now available on Fridays.
Travelers from Las Vegas will enjoy a new weekly flight on Wednesdays beginning May 31 through August 30. The airport will also add a second weekly flight on Saturdays beginning June 3 through July 29, totaling twenty flights between the two airports each week.
Beginning June 2 through July 28, Los Angeles will enjoy twice-daily flights between LAX and Honolulu on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Travelers heading to and from Pago Pago, the capital of American Samoa, will enjoy a new weekly flight on Wednesdays beginning June 7 through August 30; the airline will then operate three flights each week.
Beginning June 15 through August 17, Boston will enjoy a new weekly flight on Thursdays, bringing the total number of flights between the two airports to five each week.
The expanded routes will be operated by Airbus A330 and A321neo aircraft. Guests on all Hawaiian Airlines flights can enjoy complimentary in-flight entertainment, island treats from the Pau Hana snack cart and chef selections of food from the airline’s Featured Chef Series, as well as beverages from Maui Brewing Co. and KoHana Hawaiian Rum.
"We're encouraged by the robust demand for travel to Hawaii this summer season and these increases signal a healthy return in our key North America markets," said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president – chief revenue officer at Hawaiian Airlines. "We're also excited to add a fourth HNL-LAX option and second redeye flight, twice per week, making other U.S. Mainland connections seamless and convenient."
