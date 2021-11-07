Hawaiian Airlines To Welcome International Travelers With New Business Class
With international travel to the United States resuming on Monday, November 8, Hawaiian Airlines has readied for the expected onslaught with a new business class aimed at well-heeled visitors.
The carrier is installing new Adient Aerospace Ascent seats on its Boeing 787 Dreamliners, according to Business Insider.
The goal is not only to lure fliers who have more discretionary dollars to spend but also to stave off competition from foreign airlines ready to shuttle fully vaccinated travelers to the U.S., especially those from Australia and Asia.
Hawaiian’s decision basically follows a trend by many airlines who are upgrading their high-end offerings in business and first class, including United and British Airways, which has introduced its new ‘Club Suite’ in business class.
Hawaii, which just outlined its new international travel requirements, is a hugely popular international destination. In the past, the islands have concentrated mostly on their hotels, resorts and attractions with little attention given to Hawaiian Airlines’ product.
That has changed now with leisure travel getting closer to pre-pandemic levels and a pent-up demand for wanderlust looming, especially over the holidays.
