HMSHost and Panera Bread to Bring Bakery-Cafes to U.S. Travelers
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti July 26, 2019
Global restaurateur HMSHost has announced an exclusive, multi-year, multi-unit development agreement with Panera Bread (Panera), which will bring the popular dining option to more airports and travel plazas across the U.S.
The first two Panera airport locations to debut will be Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s Concourse E, followed by Salt Lake City International Airport’s Concourse A in 2020. Additional locations to open at various U.S. airports and travel plazas are slated for 2020 and beyond.
“At HMSHost, we’re leaders in expanding travelers’ dining options with the most in-demand, unmatched choices. With Panera Bread as our exclusive partner, we are transforming the fast-casual category in airports and motorways across the United States,” said HMSHost President and CEO Steve Johnson. “Traveling consumers have been clamoring for Panera Bread to expand into airports and motorways. With this agreement, we are answering that demand for travelers seeking craveable, better-for-you food, delivered fast and efficiently.”
The popular brand’s innovative digital-kiosk ordering system, convenient mobile app and Rapid Pick-Up options make it ideally suited to meet the demands of time-crunched travelers who are looking for flavorful food options, free from artificial sweeteners, preservatives, colors and flavors.
Airport locations will offer Panera’s classic menu of freshly-prepared salads, hand-crafted sandwiches, hearty soups, mac and cheese, fan-favorite bread bowls, as well as the brand’s beloved breakfast selections and bakery items. Airport restaurants will also feature grab-and-go versions of many of Panera’s menu offerings, perfect for globe-trotters on the move. Panera’s signature ‘You Pick Two’ option, which allows customers to combine certain menu items to create their ideal meal, will also be incorporated into the new locations.
“We’re pleased to partner with HMSHost to bring Panera to airport and travel plaza locations across the U.S.,” said Dan Wegiel, Panera’s Executive Vice President, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer. “Panera is uniquely positioned to fill the void between quality and convenience for hungry travelers, offering the same better-for-you menu options they know and love from our traditional bakery-cafes, with all the speed they need while in transit. The HMSHost partnership expands consumers’ access to the brand, delivering on our vision to bring Panera closer to those who hunger for our food wherever, whenever and however they choose.”
For more information, PaneraBread.com or HMSHost.com.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS