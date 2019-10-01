HMSHost's Airport Restaurant Month Hits North American Airports
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti October 01, 2019
At over 60 North American airports, restaurateur HMSHost’s ‘Airport Restaurant Month’ has just taken off. During the entire month of October, guests get to sample special, seasonal tasting menus that reflect the popular street-side restaurant week concept, but which are tailored specifically for travelers.
While they enjoy elevated dining experiences at great values, this year, guests also can combine their purchases for a chance to win a to New York City, along with a one-of-a-kind dinner at a James Beard, award-winning restaurant.
To enter the contest, travelers can request an Airport Restaurant Month Passport at any participating HMSHost eatery. By purchasing their dishes, diners then collect four stamps in total, take a photo of their completed passport, and post the image to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, using #airportrestaurantmonth and tag @HMSHost.
“This Airport Restaurant Month celebrates HMSHost’s passion for culinary innovation and our James Beard sponsorship to offer travelers a unique experience,” said HMSHost Vice President of Marketing and Communications Atousa Ghoreichi. “Not only did our chefs create menus around autumn’s trending, bold flavors, but we’re thrilled to increase traveler engagement with an opportunity to win an exclusive culinary getaway to a James Beard restaurant.”
Bearing in mind that travelers, in particular, require speedy service and excellent value without sacrificing meal quality, HMSHost’s culinary team came up with a seasonally-inspired menu that offers selections to satisfy any size of appetite.
As with city restaurant week, airport restaurant patrons can choose from three appetizers and an assortment of entrees. Although options vary by venue, some core Airport Restaurant Month dishes include:
— Orecchiette Pasta with sautéed super-food greens, parmesan, and buttered herb breadcrumbs
— Shrimp Scampi Flatbread, featuring garlic shrimp, grape tomatoes, mozzarella, lemon zest, and red pepper flakes
— Harissa Burger, topped with arugula, pickled red onions, harissa aioli, provolone cheese and smoked bacon
— Crispy Chicken Sandwich with crunchy Asian slaw, gochujang BBQ sauce and pickle chips
Appetizer options to accompany the above entrees include:
— Autumn Mixed Greens Salad with bleu cheese, toasted walnuts, shredded carrots, and balsamic vinaigrette
— Sweet Potato Fries with a sweet-and-spicy honey mustard dipping sauce
— Apple Tartine with toasted sourdough, hummus, shaved apples, olive oil and sage
In addition, diners will receive a complimentary Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt Bar as the perfect finish to their selection, or to savor during their flight.
In keeping with the Autumn theme, Airport Restaurant Month also sponsors a signature cocktail: the ‘Funky Monkey’, consisting of Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch Whisky, fresh lemon juice, cinnamon and pumpkin puree.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS