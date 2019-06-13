Honolulu Airport Experiences Flight Delays Caused by Power Outage
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 13, 2019
A power outage at a Hawaiian airport Wednesday resulted in delayed flights and frustrated travelers.
According to The Associated Press, Hawaiian Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said the power went out in Terminal 1 at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at around 9:15 a.m. local time.
Officials said the outage only impacted Terminal 1 and did not take the flight control tower offline. Power to security checkpoints and the airport’s gates was also out, which resulted in departing travelers being forced to wait until it was restored before heading to their flights.
Sakahara said maintenance crews quickly diagnosed the problem as a faulty Hawaiian Electric transmission line, and the power was restored after about an hour. During the blackout, the airport moved security personnel to electronically locked doors to avoid a breach.
Terminal 1 at the Honolulu airport primarily services Hawaiian Airlines, but travelers can access all airlines through any terminal at the facility.
