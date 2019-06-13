Last updated: 09:19 AM ET, Thu June 13 2019

Honolulu Airport Experiences Flight Delays Caused by Power Outage

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 13, 2019

Aerial view of downtown Honolulu from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
PHOTO: Aerial view of downtown Honolulu from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. (photo via SvetlanaSF/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A power outage at a Hawaiian airport Wednesday resulted in delayed flights and frustrated travelers.

According to The Associated Press, Hawaiian Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said the power went out in Terminal 1 at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at around 9:15 a.m. local time.

MORE Airlines & Airports
united, airlines, travel

Passenger Finds Mold in Food Purchased on United Airlines...

ryanair, plane, travel

Ryanair Launches New Subsidiary Airline in Malta

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300.

Delta Air Lines Helps Fifth-Grade Class After American...

Officials said the outage only impacted Terminal 1 and did not take the flight control tower offline. Power to security checkpoints and the airport’s gates was also out, which resulted in departing travelers being forced to wait until it was restored before heading to their flights.

Sakahara said maintenance crews quickly diagnosed the problem as a faulty Hawaiian Electric transmission line, and the power was restored after about an hour. During the blackout, the airport moved security personnel to electronically locked doors to avoid a breach.

Terminal 1 at the Honolulu airport primarily services Hawaiian Airlines, but travelers can access all airlines through any terminal at the facility.

For more information on Hawaii

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS