How Airports, TSA Are Preparing for Super Bowl LIV
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 30, 2020
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Customs and Border Protection and local police departments will have an increased presence at South Florida airports in the coming days in anticipation of the influx of travelers visiting for Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday.
With many football fans set to head back home after the Big Game on Monday—a single-day record 90,000 passengers are projected to depart Miami International Airport (MIA) on February 3—officials plan to open some security checkpoints early at MIA and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Other checkpoints will remain open for 24 hours to accommodate the rush.
TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz told USA Today that the enhanced security will include as many as six extra canine teams at FLL and 40 extra TSA officers to assist at checkpoints and baggage areas. Federal Air Marshals and the Broward Country Sheriff’s office will also provide additional support.
Meanwhile, TSA will bring in 10 additional canine teams and 60 additional TSA officers at MIA.
Passengers at both airports can expect plenty of Super Bowl LIV signage, memorabilia and special surprises, including welcome messages from former NFL players and prize giveaways.
To ensure a smooth trip home, Super Bowl travelers are being encouraged to follow the 5-4-3-2-1 plan. TSA, airport officials and even the NFL are recommending that travelers check out of their hotel at least five hours prior to their departure time; return their rental car four hours before; check-in and check bags at least three hours ahead of their flight; go through security two hours prior to departure and arrive at their gate an hour before takeoff.
Officials are also warning travelers departing with commemorative Super Bowl LIV programs to pack them in their carry-on luggage and not in checked bags as their thickness and composition have prevented scanners from seeing beneath them in previous years.
If you're unsure about what you are and aren't allowed to bring through security, you can use the TSA's "What Can I Bring?" tool or send a question to AskTSA on Facebook Messenger or Twitter.
