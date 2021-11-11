How to Find Cheap Flights This Thanksgiving Holiday
Scott's Cheap Flights recently surveyed its members and found that travel intent is up for the holidays in 2021 versus last year, with most travelers likely to visit family within the United States this Thanksgiving compared to Christmas and New Year's.
While travelers have already missed the typical "Goldilocks Window" for booking the best fare for Thanksgiving travel—2-6 months in advance for international travel and 1-3 months in advance for domestic—SCF reports seeing more last-minute flight deals than usual this year.
"This can largely be attributed to the fact that demand has lagged supply on many routes. Airlines increased capacity very quickly, particularly on a lot of leisure-focused routes, and though travel demand has bounced back, it’s still below pre-pandemic levels," the email subscription service stated in its 2021 Thanksgiving Travel Guide.
The team at SCF also points out that the boom in domestic travel this time of year often leads to an influx of international flight deals. "International flights get significantly pricier in mid-December for the Christmas/New Year's period. But in late November, airlines still have to entice travelers overseas. Timing-wise, Thanksgiving is an especially convenient week to travel. Most kids get a five-day weekend from school, if not the entire week off. Many workplaces do the same," SCF added. "Europe is one of the best places to fly for Thanksgiving. Late November is when many European Christmas markets begin popping up. Plus the weather is still plenty manageable in autumn. One final benefit: late November is off peak for most international destinations. It’s not just flights that are cheaper; it’s hotels, car rentals, and activities as well."
In addition to considering international travel this Thanksgiving, travelers can save on airfare by being flexible with their travel dates and destination. In the case of the latter, travelers can use the Google Flights' Explore Map tool to see fares from their nearest airport and narrow down a destination for their travel dates based on budget. Travelers can also book flights taking off at less desirable times such as a red-eye trip to bring their cost down.
Looking at alternate airports and trying hidden city ticketing are other ways to score cheap flights this Thanksgiving. "One way to hack airline prices is to look at other ticket options that might have you connecting in the hub you’re attempting to travel to. In other words, a flight from San Francisco to Nashville with a layover in Atlanta might be cheaper than a direct flight from San Francisco to Atlanta; if you’re looking to go to Atlanta as your final destination, you’d take the first leg and not the second," the experts at SCF point out. "Just remember when you skip a leg on a hidden-city flight, the rest of your ticket will be canceled, so book two one-way tickets, or else skip the flight only on your return leg."
Travelers should also keep in mind that lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including staffing shortages in many industries, are likely to lead to longer lines, delays and cancellations than usual this holiday season. Therefore, you may want to consider a comprehensive travel insurance policy to protect your investment.
