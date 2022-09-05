How To Take Advantage of Fall’s Lower Airfares
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 05, 2022
As of Tuesday, September 6, summer is officially over.
OK, well, not by official recognition – the calendar says it’s still summer until later this month – but certainly by travel standards. The Labor Day Weekend holiday is concluded, vacations are over, and children are back in school.
That’s enough evidence.
But autumn is still a great time for a trip if you can get away as airfares are expected to drop by as much as 40 percent until mid-November and the onset of the winter holidays. The question is, how do you take advantage of those fares?
Anton Radchenko, CEO of AirAdvisor, has a few ideas.
Radchenko offered up four tips to make the fall a terrific time to travel.
A LONG WEEKEND – Radchenko makes a great logistical point in that a trip that would take around 10 hours to drive is generally accessible by air with a two-hour flight. With fares falling, it’s a great opportunity to “extend your summer fun before the cold weather and holiday rush sets in.”
TAKE THAT OVERSEAS TRIP – Flying to Europe or any other international destination means paying a premium price at most times during the year. Not in the fall, however. “Not only will you see reduced pricing in airline costs during this time, you will also find less expensive accommodations,” Radchenko says. In addition to flights, you might also find cheaper rates on hotels since fewer people tend to travel during September and October.
CHANGE YOUR EXISTING FLIGHT – It happens all the time. You book a flight and the price changes to less than what you paid. Radchenko noted that there are ways to save money on a trip you were already planning on taking. Check with your airline because many carriers have removed cancellation and change fees. If you see a big difference between what you paid and what the same flight is right now, call your airline directly. If the cheaper flight is with a different airline, check the current airline's cancellation policy before booking the new flight.
BOOK NOW – It’s like clockwork in the airline industry. Airfares rise right before significant travel periods including summer and, especially, the much shorter winter season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. So, book now for a fall getaway. “Right now is the best time to travel if you are looking to save some money,” Radchenko said. “However, buying a ticket three to five months before your trip is the best timeframe for lowest costs as well. So even if you are looking to travel over the holidays, right now may be your best bet for the cheapest flight.”
