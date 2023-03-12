Last updated: 01:13 PM ET, Sun March 12 2023

IATA Data Shows More Airline Accidents and Fatalities in 2022

Airlines & Airports International Air Transport Association (IATA) Rich Thomaselli March 12, 2023

Planes waiting to take off from airport.
Planes waiting to take off at an airport. (photo via iStock Getty Images/E+/Grafissimo)

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the main trade group for the airlines, released a rather oxymoronic statement this week.

IATA said that while accidents and fatalities were up, the risk of getting into a crash or accident was lower.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Tourists boarding a plane. How Much Did Global Airline Traffic Rebound in 2022? Airlines & Airports

airplane, plane, dollars, bills, money, cost, pricing, price, airfare, tickets, booking Global Airlines to Post First Industry-Wide Profit Since... Airlines & Airports

Busy airport terminal. Air Travel Continued to Thrive in October Airlines & Airports

Commercial aircraft cabin with rows of seats down the aisle (Photo via Diy13 / iStock / Getty Images Plus) Airline Passenger Traffic Up Over 50 Percent in September Airlines & Airports

Airline hostess serving water to a passenger. New Study Reveals Airline Passengers' Top Priorities Airlines & Airports

Talk about seeing the good in the bad.

"Accidents are rare in aviation," IATA director general Willie Walsh said in a statement. "There were five fatal accidents among 32.2 million flights in 2022. That tells us that flying is among the safest activities in which a person can engage. But even though the risk of flying is exceptionally low, it is not risk-free. Careful analysis of the trends that are emerging even at these very high levels of safety is what will make flying even safer.”

Key global airline safety metrics in 2022 showed mixed results compared with 2021, according to the IATA Annual Survey.

The total number of accidents in 2022—including passenger and cargo flights—increased to 39 from 29 in 2021 but remained below the average of 43 during the 2018-2022 period. Though
the number of fatal accidents declined to five from seven in 2021, with one jet and four turboprop accidents, the number of onboard fatalities increased to 158 from 121.

The all-accident rate, which is measured by accidents per one million flights, was 1.21, up from 1.13 in 2021, but below the five-year average of 1.26.

For IATA members, the all-accident rate declined to 0.49, or one accident for every 2.1 million
flights, from 0.61 in 2021 and the five-year average of 0.76. The fatality risk also declined to 0.11 from 0.23 a year prior. The five-year average is 0.13.

The total number of flights reached 32.2 million in 2022 versus 25.7 million in 2021, according to IATA.

For more information on International Air Transport Association (IATA), United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Frontier aircraft

Frontier Airlines Admits Paying Agents for Charging Bag Fees...

Southwest Airlines Extends Flight Schedule Through November 4, 2023

Delta Reintroduces Special Kids' Menus To In-Flight Meal Service

Record Number of Commercial Aircraft To Come Online Over Next 10 Years

Southwest Airlines Teams With Amazon on Technological Overhaul

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS