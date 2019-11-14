Iberia to Offer Direct Flights From Madrid to Washington DC in 2020
Iberia will begin offering direct flights from Madrid to Washington D.C. this summer, flying between the two destinations as much as five times per week.
The airline will also begin daily Madrid to Tokyo flights and offer services to Cairo in the coming year.
The flurry of news comes in response to the delivery of six new A350s next year, which will enable the airline to offer the new slate of flights, according to a statement issued by Iberia. The new flight offerings are part of the airlines’ flight program for the 2020 summer season.
The non-stop Madrid to Washington D.C. flight will be operated by Iberia’s A330-300s, which carry up to 292 people, 29 in business class and 21 in premium economy.
Iberia said in a statement that the new route to the U.S. capital is intended to meet the demand for corporate and premium travel, as well as promote closer cultural ties and tourism in both cities. More than 68,000 seats will be available this summer on the new route.
Iberia also revealed that it intends to increase its capacity on its flights to San Juan by 55 percent by operating up to one daily flight.
In addition, a new, on-stop route from Madrid to San Francisco is scheduled to begin in early April and continue through late October, said Iberia.
With next summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games being hosted in Japan, Iberia’s Madrid to Tokyo announcement is not entirely surprising.
The airline said it plans to introduce the A350 aircraft, its most modern and sustainable aircraft, on the route beginning March 29. What’s more, in June it will add two more weekly Tokyo flights for daily service.
That amounts to a nearly 70 percent increase in capacity on the Tokyo route.
Yet another new route on the horizon from Iberia - starting on December 13, the airline will offer year-round non-stop flights from Madrid to Guayaquil, Ecuador, initially flying four times per week.
During Easter and the summer months, Iberia will also fly to Cairo.
