ICAO Establishes Aviation Recovery Task Force

Passenger airplane sitting on the tarmac.
To deal with the impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Governing Council of the UN International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) announced the establishment of a new Aviation Recovery Task Force.

The 36 countries working together as part of ICAO will work to identify and recommend strategic priorities and policies for operators and destinations. The new council task force will use all available government and industry data to develop solutions for the entire travel industry.

ICAO representatives said the first outcome established by the task force is expected by the end of May.

“As we know, air connectivity is critical to economic and sustainable development in every region of the world,” ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano said. “Consequently, an effective recovery of international air transport is essential to support the post COVID-19 pandemic worldwide economic recovery.”

“We are not talking of a recovery after an international air transport crisis,” Sciacchitano continued. “International air transport has faced several crises in the past from which it was able to regain its position thanks to timely initiatives by ICAO. The progress achieved over the course of decades could be entirely erased if international air transport does not resume soon and effectively.”

The council task force is comprised of the Directors General from all major air transport industry associations, as well as representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Air Transport Committee Chairperson Philippe Bertoux was appointed by Sciacchitano to serve as the Chairperson of the Task Force, while Air Transport Bureau Director Boubacar Djibo will act as Secretary.

