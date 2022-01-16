Icelandair Adds Three New European Routes
Icelandair this week announced it will add three new European destinations to its network, allowing travelers from the United States to Iceland to catch connecting flights.
The three new routes will go from Reykjavik to Rome, Italy; Nice, France; and Alicante, Spain.
Passengers will be able to take advantage of a multi-day stopover in Iceland en route to those destinations at no additional airfare.
Rome will be served twice a week between Reykjavik and Rome Fiumicino Airport on Wednesdays and Sundays beginning July 6, 2022 through September 4, 2022 with same day connections to and from North America.
The Nice flight will give access to the lively South of France from Reykjavik and Nice Airport, also starting July 6, 2022 but running through August 27, 2022, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
And flights to Alicante begin in less than a month on February 10, 2022, and will run twice-weekly during the summer and into the fall season.
“As we enter the New Year, we are seeing the signs of recovery for the travel industry. We are excited to be able to add these three new destinations to our already extensive route network, further facilitating growth in both the inbound and outbound markets,” Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO of Icelandair, said in a statement. “With the additions of Rome, Nice and Alicante for the summer, Icelandair is committed to offering our European and North Atlantic customers more choice and convenient connectivity.”
In addition, Icelandair has reinstated flights from Montreal and Vancouver, giving Canadians renewed options to both Iceland and Europe.
