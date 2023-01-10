Last updated: 11:36 AM ET, Tue January 10 2023

Icelandic Airline PLAY Announces North America to Europe Route Expansion

Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz January 10, 2023

A PLAY airplane taking off. (photo via PLAY)

PLAY, the low-cost Icelandic Airline, announced its expansion into Canada on Tuesday, offering five destinations in North America and a new way to get from Toronto to 15 different destinations in Europe, beginning June 22, 2023.

The airline is now offering flights for sale on its website to and from Toronto-Hamilton Airport in Toronto, Canada, the largest city in the country and a renowned multicultural hub. The expansion is one of the first announced for this year, expanding from 25 to nearly 40 destinations in Europe and North America.

“I have been eagerly anticipating the launch of ticket sales for flights to Canada, as it will be a major market for us at PLAY. Our services in North America have been met with great success, and I am excited to be able to offer more people the opportunity to travel between North America, Iceland and Europe at affordable prices," said Birgir Jónsson, PLAY's CEO, in a statement.

PLAY will offer flights from Toronto to a variety of desirable destinations in Europe, from Iceland to Spain and Greece to Denmark and the British Isles. The airline is offering flights starting at $109 from Toronto to Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Gothenburg, Iceland, London, Paris, Stavanger, Stuttgart and Trondheim from Tuesday until May 5, 2023 to celebrate the new routes.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
