Icy Conditions Cause Delta Plane to Slide Off Taxiway

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A319
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A319.

A Detroit-bound Delta Air Lines flight slid off the taxiway at Kansas City International Airport amid icy conditions early Friday morning.

According to KMBC, the Airbus A319 carrying 123 passengers and six crew members was taxiing from the terminal to deice prior to departure when the nose wheel dropped off the taxiway pavement.

No injuries were reported and buses were used to return passengers to Terminal B.

"In preparation for departure, the nosegear of Delta flight 1114 exited the taxiway. We apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience and are working to re-accommodate them," Delta confirmed in a statement.

The airfield at KCI was closed and reopened multiple times Friday morning as crews worked to deice runways. As of Friday afternoon, conditions were improving and the airfield is open to all flights in and out.

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com, more than 150 flights into and out of the airport have been canceled as of 1:45 p.m. local time (2:45 p.m. ET) Friday.

Last year, an American Airlines plane slid off the runway at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport amid wintry weather in a frightening incident was captured on video.

