Icy Conditions Cause Delta Plane to Slide Off Taxiway
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Patrick Clarke January 17, 2020
A Detroit-bound Delta Air Lines flight slid off the taxiway at Kansas City International Airport amid icy conditions early Friday morning.
According to KMBC, the Airbus A319 carrying 123 passengers and six crew members was taxiing from the terminal to deice prior to departure when the nose wheel dropped off the taxiway pavement.
No injuries were reported and buses were used to return passengers to Terminal B.
"In preparation for departure, the nosegear of Delta flight 1114 exited the taxiway. We apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience and are working to re-accommodate them," Delta confirmed in a statement.
LIVE / INCIDENT: Delta #DL1114 Kansas City to Detroit (Airbus A319 N315NB) has skidded off the taxiway onto the grass at MCI. No injuries reported.https://t.co/dwHm47SkJ4https://t.co/DBfH5NJq9A pic.twitter.com/fMF7U3vtiq— Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) January 17, 2020
The airfield at KCI was closed and reopened multiple times Friday morning as crews worked to deice runways. As of Friday afternoon, conditions were improving and the airfield is open to all flights in and out.
As of 11:55 a.m. the airfield is open for all flights in & out. Conditions are improving so we hope we do not again have to close the airfield for safety today. Freezing rain, ice & slush make for slick conditions. We apologize for any inconvenience. Check https://t.co/SzyfR4maKb— Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) January 17, 2020
According to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com, more than 150 flights into and out of the airport have been canceled as of 1:45 p.m. local time (2:45 p.m. ET) Friday.
Last year, an American Airlines plane slid off the runway at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport amid wintry weather in a frightening incident was captured on video.
