Interjet Airlines Joins TSA Pre-Check
Airlines & Airports August 09, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Interjet is one of the fastest-growing airlines in North American, and its customers can now enjoy the benefits of faster security screening. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Interjet Airlines, one of the fastest-growing airlines in North America, announced effective immediately, it has joined the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA Pre-Check program to offer passengers traveling from the U.S. to Mexico, expedited screening from all of the airports it serves.
TSA Pre-Check is an expedited screening program that enables low-risk travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience at more than 200 U.S. airports. For TSA Pre-Check travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts or light jackets.
“We are excited to be able to enhance our customer’s travel experience with our new TSA partnership,” said Julio Gamero, Interjet Airlines Chief Commercial Officer. “Along with experiencing Interjet’s unique brand of prices with free checked bags on select fares, more legroom between seats and great service, our passengers can enjoy expedited screening through TSA Pre-Check,” he added.
TSA Pre-Check is available when departing from a U.S. airport to a foreign country, and for domestic, connecting flights after returning to the U.S. Travelers who are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and lawful permanent residents of the U.S., can apply for TSA Pre-Check for a cost of $85 for five years, or $17 per year through the TSA Pre-Check application program. Once approved, travelers will receive a “Known Traveler Number” to input when making an airline reservation and can utilize TSA Pre-Check lanes at select security checkpoints when traveling on any of the 73 participating airlines.
Other passengers who are eligible for TSA Pre-Check include members of the three U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Trusted Traveler programs, Global Entry, NEXUS and SENTRI. Mexican Nationals can submit applications for Global Entry via the Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) website. The non-refundable application fee for a five-year Global Entry membership is $100 and applications must be made online.
