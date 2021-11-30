Is Travel Deal Tuesday Really the Best Time To Book Cheap Flights?
November 30, 2021
There's certainly no shortage of deals to be had on National Cheap Flight Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday or even Travel Deal Tuesday. However, savvy travelers don't need to fret about missing any 24-hour window when it comes to scoring cheap flights.
According to Scott's Cheap Flights founder Scott Keyes, the best deals are often found in unadvertised sales when customers are least expecting them. For example, SCF, an email subscription service that sends the best cheap flight deals to its more than 2 million members, has recently sent out nonstop flight deals to Hawaii for as low as $158 roundtrip and Costa Rica for as little as $176 roundtrip.
While travelers will typically find the best fares on Tuesday and Wednesday flights departing in January and February, Keyes points out that there’s no single best time to book cheap flights. Despite the pandemic, airfare remains unpredictable and highly volatile. But that means that travelers don't have to fear missing out since they can score deals all year long.
That's not to say that there aren't any awesome deals to be had on this Travel Deal Tuesday. For example, JetBlue is offering $100 off most roundtrip flights and Spirit Airlines is even offering fares from $20.22 one-way. Still, these deals can often come with advance purchase requirements, hampering blackout dates and other hurdles.
For travelers seeking a chance to save year-round, SCF is currently offering 51 percent off Premium memberships and $25 off Elite memberships through Tuesday.
