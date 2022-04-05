Last updated: 12:46 PM ET, Tue April 05 2022

Italian Carrier ITA Launches Milan-New York Flight

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 05, 2022

ITA Airways
ITA Airways jet on the tarmac. (photo by ITA Airways)

ITA Airways, Italy’s new national carrier that replaced the venerable Alitalia last summer, continues to increase the routes of its 2022 summer season.

ITA on Saturday launched its latest flight, a nonstop trip from Milan’s Malpensa International Airport to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, the carrier said in a statement.

The flight will operate five times a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, leaving Milan at 1:40 p.m. and arriving in New York a little over nine hours later at 5 p.m. EDT.

The return trip will be overnight, leaving JFK at 8:55 p.m. and arriving in Milan at 11:05 a.m. local time the next morning.

ITA Airways is adding this new route to the currently operating New York JFK-Rome Fiumicino flight, and to the connections from Rome to Miami and Boston, which were launched in March. With this additional route to New York, the company continues its expansion process in the U.S., its most strategic market after its home market in Italy.

ITA Airways' Summer 2022 schedule includes 64 new destinations, of which 23 are domestic, 34 international and seven intercontinental. In fact, in the coming months, new destinations from Rome Fiumicino to Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo and Tokyo will be launched.

Alitalia Airlines, one of the biggest international brand names out of Europe and Italy’s national airline for 75 years, shuttered on October 15. It was not a surprise.

Alitalia had struggled financially for decades and was put into state administration in 2017.

