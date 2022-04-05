Italian Carrier ITA Launches Milan-New York Flight
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 05, 2022
ITA Airways, Italy’s new national carrier that replaced the venerable Alitalia last summer, continues to increase the routes of its 2022 summer season.
ITA on Saturday launched its latest flight, a nonstop trip from Milan’s Malpensa International Airport to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, the carrier said in a statement.
The flight will operate five times a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, leaving Milan at 1:40 p.m. and arriving in New York a little over nine hours later at 5 p.m. EDT.
The return trip will be overnight, leaving JFK at 8:55 p.m. and arriving in Milan at 11:05 a.m. local time the next morning.
ITA Airways is adding this new route to the currently operating New York JFK-Rome Fiumicino flight, and to the connections from Rome to Miami and Boston, which were launched in March. With this additional route to New York, the company continues its expansion process in the U.S., its most strategic market after its home market in Italy.
ITA Airways' Summer 2022 schedule includes 64 new destinations, of which 23 are domestic, 34 international and seven intercontinental. In fact, in the coming months, new destinations from Rome Fiumicino to Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo and Tokyo will be launched.
Alitalia Airlines, one of the biggest international brand names out of Europe and Italy’s national airline for 75 years, shuttered on October 15. It was not a surprise.
Alitalia had struggled financially for decades and was put into state administration in 2017.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Learn About Florida's Historic Coast and Treat Your Clients to a Little Bit of Everything
For more information on Italy
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS