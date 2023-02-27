Jamaica Welcomes New Non-Stop Frontier Service From Three US Cities
Brian Major February 27, 2023
Jamaican tourism officials were in attendance Monday as Frontier Airlines’ first nonstop flight from Denver International Airport landed at Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport. The thrice-weekly flights represent the airline’s only non-stop service from Denver, said Frontier officials in a statement.
Frontier also inaugurated Jamaica flights from St. Louis on February 23 and is scheduled to launch flights to the destination from Chicago Monday, said officials. Frontier will continue to expand its Jamaica service this year with the May launch of departures from Dallas.
“It has been a banner week for Jamaica and [Frontier] with our launches in St. Louis, Chicago, and Denver,” said Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s minister of tourism. With the new departures, Frontier will offer Jamaica flights from nine U.S. cities in 2023.
“It is a testament both to our strong partnership and the continued strong interest in Jamaica as a destination for U.S. travelers,” Bartlett added.
“We are thrilled to bring additional tourism and economic impact to Jamaica through this new service,” said Daniel Shurz, Frontier’s senior vice president of commercial. The flights will “allow even more travelers from the U.S. to enjoy the island’s stunning beaches, communities, and resorts,” he added.
“These new services will provide ever easier ways for our visitors to get to our shores and begin to connect with our rich culture and scenic adventures,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s director of tourism.
Jamaica officials expect the country to reach 11 percent visitor arrivals growth in 2023 compared with 2022, ahead of its earlier forecast, Bartlett said.
