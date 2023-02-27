Last updated: 11:55 AM ET, Mon February 27 2023

Jamaica Welcomes New Non-Stop Frontier Service From Three US Cities

Airlines & Airports Brian Major February 27, 2023

Jamaica officials welcome new flights
Hon Edmund Bartlett (fourth right) performed the symbolic ribbon cutting at Sangster International Airport

Jamaican tourism officials were in attendance Monday as Frontier Airlines’ first nonstop flight from Denver International Airport landed at Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport. The thrice-weekly flights represent the airline’s only non-stop service from Denver, said Frontier officials in a statement.

Frontier also inaugurated Jamaica flights from St. Louis on February 23 and is scheduled to launch flights to the destination from Chicago Monday, said officials. Frontier will continue to expand its Jamaica service this year with the May launch of departures from Dallas.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX.

United Airlines and Air Canada Expand Partnership, Add New Routes

St. Paul

New Cape Air Nevis Flights Expand Caribbean Air Connections

Spirit Airlines, airplanes, planes, aircraft

Spirit Airlines Announces New Service to San Jose, California

An El Al Airlines Boeing 777 taxis at JFK Airport.

Israel’s Flag Carrier To Offer Nonstop Flights From Fort...

JetBlue Airbus A321.

JetBlue Expanding Florida Flight Service

“It has been a banner week for Jamaica and [Frontier] with our launches in St. Louis, Chicago, and Denver,” said Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s minister of tourism. With the new departures, Frontier will offer Jamaica flights from nine U.S. cities in 2023.

“It is a testament both to our strong partnership and the continued strong interest in Jamaica as a destination for U.S. travelers,” Bartlett added.

“We are thrilled to bring additional tourism and economic impact to Jamaica through this new service,” said Daniel Shurz, Frontier’s senior vice president of commercial. The flights will “allow even more travelers from the U.S. to enjoy the island’s stunning beaches, communities, and resorts,” he added.

“These new services will provide ever easier ways for our visitors to get to our shores and begin to connect with our rich culture and scenic adventures,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s director of tourism.

Jamaica officials expect the country to reach 11 percent visitor arrivals growth in 2023 compared with 2022, ahead of its earlier forecast, Bartlett said.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Jamaica

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
New Delta Sky Club lounge at the new Kansas City International Airport terminal

Delta Opening the Only Lounge at Newly Transformed Kansas City...

Delta Air Lines

Southwest Airlines Orders Up Espresso

The Types of Flights Least Likely To Get Disrupted

gallery icon Airline and Airport News: Top Air Travel Stories From February

Why New Airline Routes Matter to All Travelers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS