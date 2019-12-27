Japan Airlines Giving Away Free Flights For Olympics
Rich Thomaselli December 27, 2019
To celebrate Tokyo hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics, Japan Airlines (JAL) is giving away 50,000 round-trip tickets for international tourists.
The campaign, called "Win a Trip with JAL,” will begin in late February ahead of the Olympics, which begin July 24.
The free tickets are for domestic travel within Japan leaving from Haneda Airport in Tokyo and Osaka or Kansai International airports in Osaka.
It is designed to give tourists coming to the Olympics from other countries a chance to see Japan outside of Tokyo.
The promotion is part of the larger ‘Your Japan 2020’ campaign, aiming to give travelers cheaper fares on international and domestic flights, discounted excursions to samurai and ninja hot spots and more, according to USA Today.
As always, there are restrictions. This is not for residents of Japan. If you have a Japanese passport, you need to have permanent residence in a different country to access the promotion.
The promotion is only available for JAL Mileage Bank members not registered in Japan. Make sure you reserve your flights at least a week in advance of the first flight (and your return flight can't be longer than 10 days later).
Also, JAL announced it's bringing back a beloved Japanese tradition known as “Hatsuhinode,” which translates to “welcoming of the first sunrise,” with its ‘First Sunrise Flight.’
Guests will be able to take in the glory of the first sunrise of 2020 and reflect on the year ahead with a glass of mazu-sake and beautiful views of Mount Fuji’s peak, lit up by bright rays of sunshine, symbolizing good luck.
Passengers onboard will also enjoy delicious osechi bento meals and specially prepared dishes traditionally eaten on the first day of January.
