JetBlue Adding Flights For Super Bowl Weekend
Rich Thomaselli January 20, 2020
The Big Game is set.
Super Bowl 54 has its finalists, with a terrific matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs looming on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Now JetBlue has announced today that it will add flights to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), located just 14 miles from the stadium.
Between Friday, Jan. 30 and Monday, Feb. 3, JetBlue will add more than a dozen flights between San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Fort Lauderdale to help fans from the winning west coast city cheer on their team in South Florida.
In San Francisco, where JetBlue typically operates up to three daily flights to Fort Lauderdale, JetBlue will offer up to five daily flights on peak travel days. Flight schedules have been expanded to ensure travelers arrive in South Florida in time for the big game, with return direction flights offered across a variety of convenient times.
With no service at Kansas City International Airport, JetBlue is also expanding service to South Florida from the New York.
Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 4, the airline has added 10 flights to its schedule between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Fort Lauderdale. The result is 2,000 added seats for fans interested in flying to the big game.
For travelers who can’t make it to the big game, those flying domestically with JetBlue will still be able to watch the action while in the air. With live TV at every seat, fans won’t miss a single play or the halftime show, all while enjoying unlimited game day snacks and beverages.
