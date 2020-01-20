Last updated: 12:31 PM ET, Mon January 20 2020

JetBlue Adding Flights For Super Bowl Weekend

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 20, 2020

JetBlue tailfin
PHOTO: JetBlue tailfin. (photo via Flickr/Michael Gray)

The Big Game is set.

Super Bowl 54 has its finalists, with a terrific matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs looming on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Now JetBlue has announced today that it will add flights to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), located just 14 miles from the stadium.

Trending Now
Super Bowl Travel
football
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

This Miami Hotel's VIP Super Bowl Packages Range From 200k...

Hotel & Resort
Fort Lauderdale

Check Out These Miami Area Hotels for Super Bowl LIV

Hotel & Resort
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, Dolphins, football

Room Rates Rise as Miami Hotels Book Up for Super Bowl LIV

Hotel & Resort
Hotel room door

Hotel Cancels Fan's Reservation Before Super Bowl

Hotel & Resort

Between Friday, Jan. 30 and Monday, Feb. 3, JetBlue will add more than a dozen flights between San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Fort Lauderdale to help fans from the winning west coast city cheer on their team in South Florida.

In San Francisco, where JetBlue typically operates up to three daily flights to Fort Lauderdale, JetBlue will offer up to five daily flights on peak travel days. Flight schedules have been expanded to ensure travelers arrive in South Florida in time for the big game, with return direction flights offered across a variety of convenient times.

With no service at Kansas City International Airport, JetBlue is also expanding service to South Florida from the New York.

Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 4, the airline has added 10 flights to its schedule between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Fort Lauderdale. The result is 2,000 added seats for fans interested in flying to the big game.

For travelers who can’t make it to the big game, those flying domestically with JetBlue will still be able to watch the action while in the air. With live TV at every seat, fans won’t miss a single play or the halftime show, all while enjoying unlimited game day snacks and beverages.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Unruly Drunk Passenger Forces Plane to Make Emergency Stop

American Airlines

Passenger Uses Airport Map Screen to Play Video Games Before Flight

Man Tries to Delay Flight by Reporting Fake Bomb Threat

Teachers Sue Delta Over Fuel Dump

New Software Issue Threatens to Delay 737 MAX Again

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS