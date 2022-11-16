JetBlue Adding New Service to Paris in 2023
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 16, 2022
JetBlue announced it would add new service to Paris, France, starting next summer, further expanding the airline’s presence in Europe.
Paris will be the carrier’s second transatlantic destination following the successful launch of service to London in August 2021, which has grown to five daily flights between the United States and the United Kingdom.
JetBlue plans to launch nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in the summer of 2023. The airline will later add nonstop service between Boston Logan International Airport and Paris, with seats going on sale in the coming months.
“JetBlue is offering something completely unique to what you get from the big global legacy airlines on these routes – where a single high-fare joint venture operates nearly three-quarters of the flying,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said.
“The response to our London service is proof that combining great service with low fares works,” Hayes continued. “We can’t wait to bring our reimagined Mint and core offerings to Continental Europe’s most visited city.”
Paris is the largest European destination not currently served by JetBlue from its two Northeast focus cities, New York and Boston, and the carrier plans to offer flights from both cities as it continues to grow in the Northeast with new routes most frequently requested by customers.
With service to both London and Paris, JetBlue will play a unique role in disrupting high-fare legacy carriers that have used joint ventures and global alliances to dominate these routes for decades.
