JetBlue and Qatar Airways Expand Codeshare Agreement
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti October 27, 2022
JetBlue today announced that it’s amplifying its existing alliance with Qatar Airways by expanding the carriers’ codeshare agreement. Broadening the airlines’ codesharing network will enable JetBlue to offer customers a matchless number of options for traveling between the United States and 11 new markets.
These new destinations span eight different countries in far-off regions like Africa and Asia, which travelers will be able to access by way of Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Qatar’s capital city, Doha, where the nation’s flag carrier is also headquartered.
The JetBlue code is now available on flights between Doha and:
— Accra, Ghana (ACC)
— Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (ADD)
— Alexandria, Egypt (HBE)
— Bangkok, Thailand (BKK)
— Cairo, Egypt (CAI)
— Denpasar-Bali, Indonesia (DPS)
— Harare, Zimbabwe (HRE)
— Jakarta, Indonesia (CGK)
— Khartoum, Sudan (KRT)
— Phuket, Thailand (HKT)
— Windhoek, Namibia (WDH)
Through the two airlines’ newly reinforced partnership, these 11 exotic travel markets will join the existing 13 codeshare destinations that JetBlue already offers its customers through the Qatar Airways Network of Excellence in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
“Together with Qatar Airways, we’re connecting more customers to more outstanding destinations, all while providing them with industry-leading experiences onboard our two airlines,” said Robin Hayes, JetBlue’s chief executive officer. “Qatar Airways is already our top internationally-based partner for connecting customers across the Americas to its worldwide network, and as we continue to strengthen our relationship we’re giving travelers a variety of fresh choices for flying to new corners of the globe.”
The expansion of their codeshare agreement builds on the abiding partnership between JetBlue and Qatar Airways that was first established back in 2011. Qatar Airways customers currently benefit from access to over 50 global destinations via the JetBlue network, including the U.S.-based carrier’s many options for travel between the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America regions.
Passengers can also take advantage of the codesharing capability that links the two carriers’ customer loyalty programs. That means TrueBlue or Privilege Club members can accrue points when flying with either airline. The companies plan to expand those benefits in the future to include the possibility of redeeming loyalty points for flights aboard either carrier.
