JetBlue Announces New Sustainable Travel Partner Program
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood January 06, 2022
JetBlue announced the launch of its “JetBlue Sustainable Travel Partners” program.
The airline’s new program is a suite of offerings to help corporate travel customers reduce business travel emissions and meet corporate sustainability targets. The carrier’s inaugural customers are Biogen, Deloitte, ICF and Salesforce.
JetBlue is providing corporate travelers with personalized data and resources to help enhance the sustainability of their travel, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) certificates, complimentary carbon offsetting, accurate emissions reporting and target-setting consultation and tools.
“Deloitte is committed to driving responsible climate choices,” Deloitte Managing Director Scott Corwin said. “By coming together with JetBlue, we are another step closer to reducing our travel emissions and achieving a more sustainable future.”
The airline has already started taking steps to address its emissions and reduce its contribution to climate change. In 2020, JetBlue became the first U.S. airline to voluntarily offset CO2 emissions on all its domestic flights, with more than six million metric tons offset so far.
The Sustainable Travel Partners Program represents the next step as the carrier works with its partners to accelerate solutions to decarbonize aviation. Last year, JetBlue announced it had joined the Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance (SABA) and the Aviation Climate Taskforce.
