JetBlue Announces New Winter Service, Houston Relocation
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 27, 2019
JetBlue announced Thursday is growing its presence in the Caribbean by adding new, nonstop seasonal winter service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Guadeloupe’s Pointe-a-Pitre International Airport.
Officials from JetBlue said the three times weekly service is expected to launch in February 2020, with seats set to go on sale in the coming weeks. When the flights launch, the airline will offer the first winter route between the northeastern United States and Guadeloupe.
“These are exciting times for our destination,” Guadeloupe Islands Tourist Board President Ary Chalus said in a statement. “JetBlue is the perfect match for the Guadeloupe Islands and we could not be more thrilled about the new service. New York-JFK is our most successful gateway and it is a privilege to have been picked by an airline so close to New Yorkers’ hearts.”
The carrier will operate the Guadeloupe service using its Airbus A320 aircraft.
“With its combination of French flair and Caribbean coolness, Guadeloupe will offer our customers an all-new and exciting destination to escape to this winter,” JetBlue’s Andrea Lusso said. “We continue to build our New York focus city strategy and by adding another unique destination we reinforce our position in the Caribbean, where JetBlue continues to serve more nonstop destinations from JFK than any other carrier.”
JetBlue also announced Thursday its operations in Houston would relocate from William P. Hobby Airport to George Bush Intercontinental Airport later this year. The final day of flying at Hobby will be October 26 and the first day of flying at Bush will be October 27.
The airline plans to operate from Bush Intercontinental’s Terminal A.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS