JetBlue Announces Three New Routes To Expand Choices Across Northeast
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Mia Taylor March 01, 2023
JetBlue will begin operating three new routes in the Northeast this summer thanks to the airline’s participation in the Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines.
The new routes, which include a highly requested flight between John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA), offer seats with fares as low as $59 and tickets go on sale today.
“As we prepare for the summer travel season, we are introducing more choices for our customers in the Northeast with the addition of new alternatives for customers traveling between New York and the fabulous destinations of Washington DD., Martha’s Vineyard, and Charleston, David John, vice president, network planning and partnerships for JetBlue, said in a statement.
The new routes of part of the new growth strategy that JetBlue has been focused on, which has also included a proposed merger with Spirit Airlines.
The new route between JFK and DCA will begin June 15 and will offer several flights a day. JetBlue said the route will feature a “customer-centric alternative for travelers across the busy Northeast Corridor that has historically been dominated by high-fare legacy carriers.”
JetBlue is also launching a new seasonal summer service from Westchester County Airport (HPN) to popular summer destinations.
As part of this new service, which kicks off May 25, there will be flights between Westchester and Martha’s Vineyard once a day in each direction. In addition, JetBlue is also initiating flights from Westchester to Charleston, South Carolina. These flights will also operate once per day in both directions.
To mark the announcement of all the new routes, JetBlue is offering for a limited time, special $59 one-way fares for these destinations. The fares are only available online via jetblue.com. The fares must be booked by March 3 and are for travel between June 20 and October 10, 2023.
JetBlue has been in growth mode in recent weeks and months. In addition to these new routes, the airline is pursuing a merger with Spirit Airlines. JetBlue and Spirit agreed to a merger last year and if the deal is ultimately approved by U.S. regulators it will result in the country's fifth-largest airline.
The airline also recently announced plans to beef up its operations in South Florida if its merger with Spirit Airlines goes through. Spirit, which is based in Miramar, Florida, would make JetBlue a powerhouse in the region. The airline is hoping to add 250 more daily flights out of Fort Lauderdale, including flights to Europe, by 2027, according to the blog, One Mile at a Time.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
For more information on American Airlines, New York, New York City, Charleston, South Carolina, Washington DC
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS