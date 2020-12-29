JetBlue Bans Rapper for Refusing to Wear Face Mask
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 29, 2020
It turns out that even celebrities aren't immune to airlines' mandatory face mask policies in the time of COVID-19.
Rapper Lil Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, has been banned from flying JetBlue after refusing to comply with the carrier's face-covering policy on a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles on Sunday.
JetBlue representative Derek Dombrowski told USA Today that law enforcement got involved after the 20-year-old Miami native "became verbally abusive with crew members after being asked multiple times and refusing to comply with JetBlue's face covering policy."
"His return reservation was canceled and he is no longer welcome to fly on JetBlue. The safety of all customers and crewmembers is JetBlue’s first priority," added Dombrowski.
In a recent video circulating on social media, Garcia can be seen claiming that "corona is fake" and that's why he won't be wearing a mask in 2021.
Lil Pump banned from flying JetBlue after refusing to wear mask https://t.co/FDUYOtWK9U pic.twitter.com/86NgXin3P3— New York Post (@nypost) December 29, 2020
JetBlue was the first U.S. airline to require face masks back in May and has since joined other carriers in strengthening its policy, which currently requires all crewmembers and customers 2 years and older to wear a proper face covering without vents or exhalation valves for the duration of their journey.
For more information on Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS