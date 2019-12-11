JetBlue Bolstering Boston Flights for 2020
December 11, 2019
JetBlue announced it would continue expanding service from Boston Logan International Airport in 2020 by adding new flights and expanding existing service.
Starting in the spring of 2020, JetBlue will expand nonstop service between Boston and New York City’s LaGuardia Airport to ten daily roundtrips. The additional flights will complement the airline’s existing service to both John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.
“JetBlue continues to grow as we attract more and more customers on the important route between Boston and New York with our low fares and award-winning service,” JetBlue’s Scott Laurence said in a statement.
JetBlue also announced that it would increase flights between Boston and Austin–Bergstrom International Airport with up to three daily roundtrips, beginning in summer 2020. The added service will give travelers morning and evening flights to and from Texas.
“This momentum continues throughout our Boston network as we add more flights on a variety of routes to meet the needs of travelers looking for the best in comfort and customer service,” Laurence continued.
In addition to New York and Austin, the airline will add flights throughout 2020 on more than a dozen routes to and from Boston, including Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington D.C. and more.
In 2020, JetBlue will offer upwards of 180 daily departures from Logan International Airport.
