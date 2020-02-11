JetBlue Celebrates 20th Anniversary With One-Way Flights From $20
JetBlue completed its very first revenue flight between New York City and Fort Lauderdale on February 11, 2000. Twenty years later, it's celebrating two decades of success by offering travelers one-way flights from as low as $20.
Travelers will have to act fast though as the two-day "20 Years Just Flew By" fare sale only runs through Wednesday, February 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
The discounted seats are also only available on JetBlue's Blue Basic or Blue fares for Tuesday and Wednesday travel and blackout dates include March 18 through March 31 and April 14 through April 21. Plus, travel must be completed between February 19 and June 17.
As you might expect, the best deals are going fast and the $20 flights are limited. However, some eligible routes include New York City-Worcester, Massachusetts; Fort Lauderdale-Atlanta; Fort Lauderdale-Jacksonville; Boston-Philadelphia; Boston-Rochester, New York; Boston-Syracuse, New York and Orlando-Atlanta.
"No one believed that a start-up airline in 2000 could survive 20 months, much less 20 years," said JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes in a statement. "But JetBlue proved that taking care of people and bringing low fares to the market could not only be a viable business model but could also completely disrupt an industry. Others have tried to imitate JetBlue but no one has ever successfully copied our 23,000 crewmembers and the incredible culture that they’ve built."
Woo! Now, it’s YOUR turn. #JetBlue20 Book by 2/12 and travel 2/19–6/17/20 (Tue & Wed travel). Blackout dates: 3/18–3/31 & 4/14–4/21. +Terms. https://t.co/SLczC8wpgu pic.twitter.com/qE8Bavukdq— JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) February 11, 2020
Southwest Airlines is also offering discounted fares on spring travel. The low-cost carrier is giving travelers until February 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT to score one-way deals from $39.
