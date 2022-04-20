Last updated: 01:04 PM ET, Wed April 20 2022

JetBlue Invests in Sustainable Fuel Company

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 20, 2022

plane, jetblue, travel
Airbus A320 JetBlue tailfin with Mosaic design. (photo via rypson / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

JetBlue Airways today announced that its venture capital subsidiary, JetBlue Technology Ventures, has taken on a limited partnership with a sustainable fuel company.

JetBlue will invest in California-based TPG Rise Climate, the climate investing strategy of TPG’s global impact investing platform TPG Rise.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Eco-Friendly Travel
Vancouver skyline with harbor, British Columbia, Canada

WTTC Launches New "Destination 2030" Sustainable...

TravelPulse Podcast

TravelPulse Podcast: Embracing Eco-Travel

road, sustainable, sustainability, green, future, ecotourism, eco-friendly

Sustainability Certifications Are Growing in Traveler Importance

Green Mountain range, Vermont

gallery icon The Most Environmentally Friendly States

Trunk Bay Beach, St John, US Virgin Islands

Discover the US Virgin Islands' Sustainable Travel Options

Like many airlines, JetBlue is searching for cheaper, alternative fuels to reduce its carbon footprint.

“All industries have something to gain from working collaboratively on climate solutions that matter,” Amy Burr, President of JetBlue Technology Ventures, said in a statement.

TPG Rise Climate is a multibillion-dollar investment fund focused on supporting climate solutions at scale. It seeks to work collaboratively with companies, entrepreneurs, and scientists who are pioneering innovative climate solutions across five key climate sub-sectors, one of which is decarbonized transport.

“We are delighted to have JetBlue Technology Ventures join TPG Rise Climate as we work together to scale technology and solutions that have the ability to meaningfully reduce global greenhouse gas emissions,” said Hank Paulson, Executive Chairman of TPG Rise Climate and former U.S. Treasury Secretary. “Like JTV, we see a tremendous opportunity to deploy capital towards decarbonizing transportation and greening mobility. As limited partners and members of the Climate Coalition, we look forward to gaining access to JTV’s sustainable aviation expertise and leverage their network across the broader travel industry.”

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
A330-300, Air Canada

Canada to Continue Enforcing Transportation Mask Mandate

gallery icon Ranking the Major US Airlines

Will the End of the Mask Mandate Curb Air Passenger Violence?

New Low-Cost European Airline Offering 25 Percent Off Fares From the US

Holiday Weekend Spurs Air Travel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS