JetBlue Launches 'Big Spring Sale' With Flights From $44
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 21, 2023
JetBlue and JetBlue Vacations have launched their three-day Big Spring Sale, offering huge savings on flights and flight and hotel packages now through Thursday, March 23 at midnight ET.
The discounted fares, which can be had for as little as $44 one-way, are valid for Tuesday and Wednesday travel from April 4 to June 21, 2023.
Notable deals available this week include flights from New York City (JFK) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) from $59; flights between Boston (BOS) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) from $64; flights from Orlando (MCO) to Westchester, New York (HPN) from $64; travel from Los Angeles (LAX) to San Francisco (SFO) from $44 and flights from San Juan (SJU) to Orlando (MCO) from $74.
Customers booking flights into and out of JetBlue's focus cities will have the best shot at savings. For example, the sale features one-way flights from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to New Orleans (MSY) for just $44.
During this week's limited-time sale, travelers can also score great deals on roundtrip flights and hotel packages like Boston to Baltimore for two nights from as low as $219.
Keep in mind sale prices are for the lowest available fare, Blue Basic, otherwise, Blue and blackout dates may apply and vary by route.
Travelers can contact their travel advisor or visit JetBlue.com to filter deals based on their departure city.
