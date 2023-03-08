Last updated: 11:18 AM ET, Wed March 08 2023

JetBlue Launches New Service from New York to Paris

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 08, 2023

JetBlue Airbus A320
JetBlue Airbus A320. (photo via csfotoimages/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Despite its problems at home with the U.S. Department of Justice, JetBlue is taking off for Paris.

The airline announced Tuesday its highly anticipated entrance to Continental Europe with nonstop service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG).

The new nonstop service, which will begin June 29, 2023, is already available for sale. This marks JetBlue’s second transatlantic market debut, following the airline’s launch of London service in August 2021.

The airline is celebrating the new route by offering limited roundtrip fares starting at $1,899 in Mint and $479 in core.

“Our successful London service proves customers can book low fares without compromising great service,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue, in a statement. “We are excited to continue disrupting the transatlantic market and offer business and leisure customers traveling to and from Paris an opportunity to experience our highly acclaimed Mint and core products in a market that has suffered from high fares by legacy carriers for far too long.”

When it begins, the flight will leave New York shortly after 5 p.m. local time and, because of the six-hour time difference, arrive in Paris shortly before 7 a.m. the next day. The return flight will depart CDG just before 9 a.m. local time, arriving at JFK just before noon the same day.

