JetBlue Plane Makes Emergency Landing at JFK Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 14, 2019
A JetBlue flight was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday in New York City after smoke was reported in the cockpit.
According to the Morning Call, JetBlue Flight 227 was en route from Newark Liberty International Airport to Orlando International Airport when crew members reported an electrical smell in the cockpit.
Federal Aviation Administration officials said the pilot of the Airbus A320 declared an emergency and diverted the plane to John F. Kennedy International Airport, where it landed safely at around 7:30 p.m. local time.
The passengers on the impacted flight were deplaned while the airline arranged for another aircraft to transport them to Florida. The travelers eventually boarded the new plane and departed for Orlando.
FAA officials said they have launched an investigation into the incident, but JetBlue spokesperson Derek Dombrowski claims there was no smoke or fire during the emergency landing.
