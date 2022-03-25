Last updated: 12:15 PM ET, Fri March 25 2022

JetBlue, Qatar Airways Expand Global Partnership

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 25, 2022

JetBlue Airbus A320
JetBlue Airbus A320. (photo via csfotoimages/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

JetBlue Airways announced an expansion of the partnership with Qatar Airways that will offer customers more benefits when booking travel to and from international destinations on the global partner airline.

The partnership will include more codesharing in additional markets over the coming months, enhanced benefits for JetBlue and Qatar loyalty members, expanded marketing opportunities and refinements to flight schedules.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Mother And Children Relaxing In Car During Road Trip (Photo via monkeybusinessimages / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Road Trips Will Be the Most Popular Type of Travel This Summer

Island of Procida, Italy

Italy’s Great Return: What You Should Know About...

Earth Month 2022 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Tree of Life.

Earth Week Celebration Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Pool

gallery icon Resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico With Butler Service

The new agreement will provide more options to travel between JetBlue’s over 100 destinations across North America and the Caribbean through nine U.S. gateways and Qatar Airways’ global network of 82 countries.

JetBlue and Qatar also plan to develop an integrated airside transfer option for customers connecting at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

“For more than a decade Qatar Airways has been an excellent partner, consistently delivering an elevated customer experience that aligns extremely well with the JetBlue brand and the expectations of our customers,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said.

“Now, as we look to our next decade together, the enhancements and plans for growth announced today will put Qatar Airways on track to be our largest internationally-based partner,” Hayes continued.

Customers flying with the U.S.-based carrier currently enjoy travel options from Doha’s Hamad International Airport to more than 80 destinations in Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and South Asia. Qatar customers also benefit from access to more than 60 destinations across JetBlue’s network.

“The enhanced partnership between Qatar Airways and JetBlue is a further encouraging sign for the recovery of the aviation industry,” Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said. “Both airlines have a strong commitment to excellence in customer experience and innovation, ensuring this closer relationship is a very positive step for our joint customers.”

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Southwest, airlines, heart, logo, icon, symbol

Southwest Airlines Introduces New Fare Class

Alaska Airlines Entices Flight Attendants with Double Pay for Summer Work

US Airlines Urging President Biden to Lift Mask Mandates for Transportation

Airlines Get Creative With Routes That Formerly Flew Over Russia

Delta Air Lines Welcomes Delivery of First Airbus A321neo

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS