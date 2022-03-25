JetBlue, Qatar Airways Expand Global Partnership
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 25, 2022
JetBlue Airways announced an expansion of the partnership with Qatar Airways that will offer customers more benefits when booking travel to and from international destinations on the global partner airline.
The partnership will include more codesharing in additional markets over the coming months, enhanced benefits for JetBlue and Qatar loyalty members, expanded marketing opportunities and refinements to flight schedules.
The new agreement will provide more options to travel between JetBlue’s over 100 destinations across North America and the Caribbean through nine U.S. gateways and Qatar Airways’ global network of 82 countries.
JetBlue and Qatar also plan to develop an integrated airside transfer option for customers connecting at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.
“For more than a decade Qatar Airways has been an excellent partner, consistently delivering an elevated customer experience that aligns extremely well with the JetBlue brand and the expectations of our customers,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said.
“Now, as we look to our next decade together, the enhancements and plans for growth announced today will put Qatar Airways on track to be our largest internationally-based partner,” Hayes continued.
Customers flying with the U.S.-based carrier currently enjoy travel options from Doha’s Hamad International Airport to more than 80 destinations in Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and South Asia. Qatar customers also benefit from access to more than 60 destinations across JetBlue’s network.
“The enhanced partnership between Qatar Airways and JetBlue is a further encouraging sign for the recovery of the aviation industry,” Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said. “Both airlines have a strong commitment to excellence in customer experience and innovation, ensuring this closer relationship is a very positive step for our joint customers.”
