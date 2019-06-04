JetBlue Returns to Steamboat Springs, Colorado This Winter
JetBlue announced it is returning to Steamboat Springs, Colo. this winter for a second season with nonstop flights from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).
JetBlue is the only airline to offer nonstop service from both New England and South Florida to the world-renowned ski destination. Boston and Fort Lauderdale service will operate Wednesdays and Saturdays through spring 2020. Seats for all flights are on sale now.
“Just as the world-famous champagne powder starts falling in Steamboat, JetBlue will once again touch down with our award-winning service in one of the top ski destinations in the U.S.,” said Andrea Lusso, director route planning, JetBlue. “For JetBlue customers in the east craving a taste of skiing in the west, our flights make a winter getaway easier than ever.”
JetBlue flights will serve Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN), just 30 minutes from downtown Steamboat Springs. Steamboat's unique mix of Champagne Powder®, cowboy boots and friendly locals lends an inviting, laid back atmosphere to the historic Colorado resort town, where western heritage meets abundant outdoor adventure.
“Steamboat is thrilled to have JetBlue air service continue this winter season,” said Rob Perlman, chief operating officer of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation. “Through their routes we were able to greet new guests and welcome returning visitors with convenient nonstop flights. This year we look forward to introducing JetBlue passengers to our brand new gondola, and other great improvements around the resort.”
JetBlue will operate Steamboat Springs flights using its Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV programming and 100+ channels of SiriusXM radio at every seat.
SOURCE: JetBlue press release.
