Last updated: 11:35 AM ET, Wed December 07 2022

JetBlue Revamps Loyalty Program, Plans to Go Net Zero by 2040

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 07, 2022

A JetBlue A321neo. (photo via JetBlue Media)

JetBlue announced a new TrueBlue loyalty program that offers more perks and choices as an increasing number of customers consider the airline a trusted source for travel beyond just flights.

The new program maintains most of TrueBlue’s signature perks, with added elements, such as Tiles becoming the new way to track and measure progress toward Mosaic status and customizable perks selected by members.

In addition, JetBlue’s updated program—which is set to go live in spring 2023—features multiple levels of Mosaic and combined spend counts and enhancements for all of the carrier’s credit cards.

Members will still be able to earn TrueBlue points on JetBlue and eligible American Airlines flights, points that never expire, pool points with family and friends, make twice the points by using the airline’s app or website and use points to pay for flights and JetBlue Vacations packages.

“Our loyalty program must serve the needs of the JetBlue customer today, many of whom look to us as more than just a way to get from point A to point B,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said. “Customers have come to love our unique combination of low fares and high-quality service, and now turn to us for more than just a flight.”

“We are evolving our loyalty strategy to deliver even more value for customers across our entire suite of travel products and partnerships, including those who take advantage of our strategic partnership with American Airlines,” Hayes continued.

The carrier also revealed a science-based target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) that commits to reducing well-to-wake (lifecycle) scope 1 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions related to jet fuel by 50 percent per revenue tonne kilometer (RTK) by 2035 from a 2019 base year.

JetBlue’s most aggressive near-term emissions reduction target to date, this science-based target aligns with the goals of the Paris Agreement and the growing airline’s plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Aligned with SBTi requirements, the carrier will regularly review and update the target following any significant change to JetBlue’s business or structure. The airline will increase its investments in lower-carbon solutions to meet the target and evaluate future sustainability investments with its science-based target in mind.

