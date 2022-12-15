Last updated: 01:14 PM ET, Thu December 15 2022

JetBlue Reveals New Partnership With Peacock

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 15, 2022

JetBlue and Peacock team up. (photo via JetBlue Media)

JetBlue announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, starting in Spring 2023.

As part of the deal, Peacock will become the exclusive streaming partner of JetBlue and offer travelers a selection of original shows for free on their on-demand seatback screens, including breakout hits Bel-Air, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin and upcoming series.

Passengers using the airline’s free high-speed Fly-Fi will be able to stream Peacock’s full offerings from their own devices, including original series, live sports, movies, fan-favorite shows and news.

“We’re excited to partner with Peacock, another fun, witty brand born in NYC to help raise the bar on what inflight entertainment can look like and bring in new ways of delighting our customers in the air and on the ground,” JetBlue head of marketing and loyalty Jayne O’Brien said.

“JetBlue has a long history of providing industry leading inflight entertainment and connectivity, and our partnership with Peacock will seamlessly integrate into our TrueBlue program giving customers access to content throughout their travel journey and beyond,” O’Brien continued.

The partnership with NBCUniversal builds on JetBlue’s ongoing commitment to delivering a multi-screen experience onboard, which allows customers to use a range of devices simultaneously, including HD seatback entertainment.

As an extension of the deal, Peacock perks will be integrated into the airline’s revamped TrueBlue loyalty program. Members will have access to special offers on subscriptions, allowing them to earn points for subscribing to the streaming service. A one-year Peacock Premium subscription will be included with eligible TrueBlue Mosaic status.

United Airlines, Boeing Finalize Massive Airplane Order

