Last updated: 12:50 PM ET, Wed October 30 2019

JetBlue, Southwest Offering Flights From $31 One-Way This Halloween

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 30, 2019

plane, jetblue, travel
PHOTO: Airbus A320 JetBlue tailfin with Mosaic design. (photo via rypson / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are celebrating spooky season by offering significant savings this Halloween.

JetBlue's two-day Monster Sale featuring one-way flights as low as $31 kicked off Wednesday and continues until the earlier of 11:59 p.m. ET or local time Thursday, October 31.

Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

'Outlaw the In-Laws' This Holiday Season at Kimpton...

Hotel & Resort
train, dome car, amtrak

Amtrak Launches 50-Percent Off Fall Getaway Flash Sale

Car Rental & Rail
A group of Southwest airliners

Southwest's Winter Flight Sale Returns With One-Way Fares...

Airlines & Airports
Gornergrat in Zermatt, Switzerland

Railbookers and Amtrak Vacations Announce Once in a Lifetime Sale

Car Rental & Rail

Keep in mind that the sale is only valid on travel Thursday, October 31 and is not valid on Mint seats or previous bookings.

Meanwhile, Southwest's latest flash sale also runs through midnight Thursday.

Fares are valid on continental U.S. travel from November 12, 2019, through March 4, 2020; interisland Hawaii travel from November 19, 2019, through March 4, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from November 19 through December 5, 2019, and January 13 through March 5, 2020 and international travel from November 19 through December 11, 2019, and January 7 through March 5, 2020.

Interisland Hawaii flights are on sale for as little as $39 one-way while flights within the continental U.S. can be had for just $54 one-way (Atlanta to Nashville). Travelers can also fly nonstop from Fort Lauderdale to Cancun for as low as $123 one-way.

Contact your travel agent or visit the airlines' websites to filter flight deals by your departure city.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing CEO Grilled by Lawmakers Over 737 MAX Crashes

United Airlines and Marriott Providing Industry's First Free Baggage Delivery Service

LaGuardia Airport Debuts First Phase of Multi-Billion-Dollar Renovation

TSA Agents Stop Passenger With Loaded Gun Before Boarding Plane

gallery icon Airlines That Went Away This Decade

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS