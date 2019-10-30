JetBlue, Southwest Offering Flights From $31 One-Way This Halloween
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 30, 2019
JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are celebrating spooky season by offering significant savings this Halloween.
JetBlue's two-day Monster Sale featuring one-way flights as low as $31 kicked off Wednesday and continues until the earlier of 11:59 p.m. ET or local time Thursday, October 31.
'Outlaw the In-Laws' This Holiday Season at Kimpton...Hotel & Resort
Amtrak Launches 50-Percent Off Fall Getaway Flash SaleCar Rental & Rail
Southwest's Winter Flight Sale Returns With One-Way Fares...Airlines & Airports
Railbookers and Amtrak Vacations Announce Once in a Lifetime SaleCar Rental & Rail
Keep in mind that the sale is only valid on travel Thursday, October 31 and is not valid on Mint seats or previous bookings.
Meanwhile, Southwest's latest flash sale also runs through midnight Thursday.
Fares are valid on continental U.S. travel from November 12, 2019, through March 4, 2020; interisland Hawaii travel from November 19, 2019, through March 4, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from November 19 through December 5, 2019, and January 13 through March 5, 2020 and international travel from November 19 through December 11, 2019, and January 7 through March 5, 2020.
Interisland Hawaii flights are on sale for as little as $39 one-way while flights within the continental U.S. can be had for just $54 one-way (Atlanta to Nashville). Travelers can also fly nonstop from Fort Lauderdale to Cancun for as low as $123 one-way.
Contact your travel agent or visit the airlines' websites to filter flight deals by your departure city.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS